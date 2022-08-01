For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…