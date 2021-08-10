This evening in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101.27. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
