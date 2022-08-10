Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
