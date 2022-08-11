Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.