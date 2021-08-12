 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News