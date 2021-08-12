Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling ho…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…