Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.