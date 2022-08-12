Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
