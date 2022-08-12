Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.