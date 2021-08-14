Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.