Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and vari…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Th…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…