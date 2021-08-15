Culpeper's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% cha…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…