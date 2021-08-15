 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News