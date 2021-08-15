Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.