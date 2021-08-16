This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folk…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% cha…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast b…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.