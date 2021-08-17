For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% cha…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast b…
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.