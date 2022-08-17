Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.