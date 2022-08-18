Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.