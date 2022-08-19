 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

