Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day t…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a …
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. Th…