Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.