This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.