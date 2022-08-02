 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

