Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

