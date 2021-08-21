For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Updated
