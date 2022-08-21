 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

