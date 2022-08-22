Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
