Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.