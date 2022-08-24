Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.