This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.03. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Thursday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.