Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

