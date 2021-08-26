Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.19. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.