Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.