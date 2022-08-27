 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

