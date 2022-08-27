For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly clo…