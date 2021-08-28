Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.