Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

