Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W…