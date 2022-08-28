This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly clo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should …