Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.82. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.