Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

