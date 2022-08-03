This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
