Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.