Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.