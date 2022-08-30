Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.