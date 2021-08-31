For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
