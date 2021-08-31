Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.