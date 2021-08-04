Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.