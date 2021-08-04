Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
