This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
