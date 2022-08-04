Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.