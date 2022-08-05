Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
