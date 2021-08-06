Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.