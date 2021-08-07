Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.52. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.