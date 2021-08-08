For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll se…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling ho…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It…