Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast.