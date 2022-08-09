This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
