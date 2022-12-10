Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.