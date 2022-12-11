Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.