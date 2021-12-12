 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert