This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
