Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.