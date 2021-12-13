 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert