For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It …
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Culpeper: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Thursday. It loo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
This evening in Culpeper: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forec…