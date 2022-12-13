 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

