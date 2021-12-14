This evening in Culpeper: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
