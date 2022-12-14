Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.