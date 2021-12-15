 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

