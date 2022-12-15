This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
